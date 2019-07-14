£775 per month: Modern house has all you need

Situated in a popular Aberdeen suburb, this property would be ideal for young families.

This three-bedroom semi-detached dwellinghouse is located in Bridge of Don.

The popular residential area is well served by shopping and public transport facilities.

Laura Downie, leasing manager at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “This semi-detached property is situated in a quiet residential area of Bridge of Don.

“The house is ideally suited for families with young children due to its fully enclosed rear garden.

“Other benefits of the property are the great primary and secondary schools nearby.”

The house’s location is also convenient for Aberdeen Airport.

It is also close to oil and gas-related offices in both Dyce and Bridge of Don.

17 Ashwood Road, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

Lounge: Very spacious room.

dining kitchen: Fitted with a range of wall and base units.

Bedrooms: Three good-sized bedrooms.

Bathroom: Fitted with a white three-piece suite.

Outside: Enclosed rear garden with a shed.

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 408405

The property is only a short walk away from the open countryside.

The accommodation comprises of an inviting entrance vestibule, bright and airy lounge, well-proportioned dining kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, two good-sized double bedrooms, one of which benefits from a mirror door wardrobe, and a further single bedroom.

A stylish bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath completes the trendy family accommodation.

The spacious dwellinghouse benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and on street parking. The property also has the added benefit of a large garden with a patio area, ideal for al fresco dining in summer.

There is also a good-sized shed which can be used for storing any gardening equipment.

Laura said: “The property is offered on an unfurnished basis to allow tenants to make it their own home.”

No smokers will be permitted but pets will be considered by negotiation.