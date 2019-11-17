£760 per month: A delight by the River Don

Overlooking the Don, this spacious property is situated in a peaceful riverside location.

27F Burnside Drive, Dyce, aberdeen

Top floor two-bedroom executive apartment overlooking the River Don.

Viewing: Stronachs on 01224626100

The well-maintained top floor two-bedroom executive apartment boasts a good level of modern accommodation.

Liane Munro, senior leasing adviser at Stronachs, said: “The apartment is located within a gated development in Dyce, making it secure for parking.

“It is a lovely secluded spot which is only a short distance from the hustle and bustle of the centre.

“The apartment would be ideal for those working at the many offices within and surrounding Dyce and those looking for a peaceful location.”

Located on the banks of the River Don, the flat offers stunning views over the waterway.

Liane said: “The nearby walking path is well-maintained by local residents.

“I love the view from the balcony and can imagine sitting there on a beautiful summer day watching the world go by.”

The internal accommodation comprises of an inviting hallway, generously-sized lounge and kitchen on open plan. The flat’s contemporary kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units.

Thanks to its large windows, the property is very bright and airy.

Liane said: “Spanning the length of the apartment, the windows and patio doors allow for a lot of natural lighting into the apartment, making it a fantastic light space.”

The sunny property also has a spacious master bedroom benefiting from fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, plus a further well-proportioned bedroom with a lot of storage space.

A stylish bathroom, fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath, completes the accommodation.

The property, which would be ideal for couples or a young family, benefits from a video entry system, gated entry to allocated parking, underfloor heating and double glazing.

The flat is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.