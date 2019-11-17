£760 per month: A delight by the River Don
Overlooking the Don, this spacious property is situated in a peaceful riverside location.
27F Burnside Drive, Dyce, aberdeen
Top floor two-bedroom executive apartment overlooking the River Don.
Viewing: Stronachs on 01224626100
The well-maintained top floor two-bedroom executive apartment boasts a good level of modern accommodation.
Liane Munro, senior leasing adviser at Stronachs, said: “The apartment is located within a gated development in Dyce, making it secure for parking.
“It is a lovely secluded spot which is only a short distance from the hustle and bustle of the centre.
“The apartment would be ideal for those working at the many offices within and surrounding Dyce and those looking for a peaceful location.”
Located on the banks of the River Don, the flat offers stunning views over the waterway.
Liane said: “The nearby walking path is well-maintained by local residents.
“I love the view from the balcony and can imagine sitting there on a beautiful summer day watching the world go by.”
The internal accommodation comprises of an inviting hallway, generously-sized lounge and kitchen on open plan. The flat’s contemporary kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units.
Thanks to its large windows, the property is very bright and airy.
Liane said: “Spanning the length of the apartment, the windows and patio doors allow for a lot of natural lighting into the apartment, making it a fantastic light space.”
The sunny property also has a spacious master bedroom benefiting from fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, plus a further well-proportioned bedroom with a lot of storage space.
A stylish bathroom, fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath, completes the accommodation.
The property, which would be ideal for couples or a young family, benefits from a video entry system, gated entry to allocated parking, underfloor heating and double glazing.
The flat is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.