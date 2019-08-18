£750 per month: Two-bed apartment is perfect mix of old and new

Enjoying a prime position within an original granite building, this property would appeal to those looking for modern living in the heart of the city.

Situated in the sought after Ferryhill area, the two-bedroom executive apartment is only a short walk to the amenities of the city centre.

This includes shopping, sports and recreational facilities, as well as restaurants, cafes, bars and public transport.

The popular Duthie Park, beautiful River Dee and Aberdeen beach are also close by.

Christy Young, trainee lettings agent at Aberdein Considine, believes the home offers suitable accommodation for professionals and city workers alike.

She said: “The property is situated within the original granite building of the Citigait Development, so its occupants will enjoy the perks of living in the heart of Aberdeen.

“The accommodation on offer is exceptionally bright and spacious throughout.

“It is also beautifully presented and incredibly stylish.

“There is a well-proportioned lounge offering ample space for free-standing furnishings, which is a fantastic space for entertaining guests.

“And the separate, fully fitted, contemporary dining kitchen area is also of a good size and boasts a number of integrated appliances.”

117 Dee Village, Millburn Street, Aberdeen

Description: Impressive first-floor two-bedroom executive apartment situated in Ferryhill.

Lounge: Boasts an abundance of space for free-standing furniture.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with a number of integrated appliances.

HAll: Includes storage facilities.

Bedrooms 1/2: Well-proportioned rooms with built-in wardrobe space.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: There is private parking.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 267067

There is also a welcoming entrance hall and two good-sized double bedrooms with built-in wardrobe space. A modern and stylish bathroom completes the accommodation.

Christy said: “Not only is the apartment itself impressive, but residents also have shared access to the building’s private gymnasium.

“There is also exclusive parking available should it be required.”

The property benefits further from gas central heating and double glazing.

It is available for lease on a furnished basis, with no smokers, pets or students.