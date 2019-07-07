£700 a month: Blooming lovely flat in Aberdeen city centre

Situated in the heart of the city centre, this two-bedroom property exudes style and luxury.

Nicky Webster, leasing manager at Burnett & Reid LLP, believes the spacious garden flat would make a fantastic home for young professionals and couples alike.

It is ideally placed for a range of superb local amenities, including restaurants, cafes, and public transport, shopping and recreational facilities.

Nicky said: “This immaculate two-bedroom garden flat forms part of a refurbished tenement in the heart of Aberdeen.

“Situated at the end of a one-way street off Union Street, it benefits from a central but quiet location due to little through traffic.

“With its stylish decor and furnishings, the property is ideally suited for young professionals or couples who require the amenities located within the heart of the city.”

Inside, an inviting hallway provides access to all accommodation within the flat.

86 Dee Street, Aberdeen

Description: Two-bedroom flat in a recently renovated granite tenement block in the city centre.

Lounge: Immaculately presented with ample space for dining furniture.

Kitchen: Boasts several impressive features and integrated appliances.

Master bedroom: Features cupboard space and en-suite shower room.

Bedrooms 2/3: Each bedroom is of a good size and extremely versatile.

Shower room: Modern and stylish.

Outside: Exclusive garden to the front.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

This includes a good-sized lounge providing plenty of space for dining furniture, a kitchen fitted with a number of integrated appliances, as well as a stylish shower room and two double bedrooms.

One bedroom has the added benefit of a modern en suite shower room, while both boast an abundance of built-in wardrobe space.

The property has been renovated throughout, and offers electric central heating and its own security entry system.

The flat also has a front garden and patio area, which would make the ideal space to enjoy al fresco dining during the summer months.

Nicky added: “The exclusive front courtyard gives the property the addition of outdoor space, as well as plenty of indoor space. This could be used to accommodate a small bistro set or garden decor to create an inviting outdoor area.”

A resident’s parking permit is also available on application to Aberdeen City Council.

The flat is available for lease on a furnished basis.