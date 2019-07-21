£650 per month: One-bedroom flat in heart of Aberdeen

Forming part of a granite property in a convenient city location, this property would be perfect for professionals.

The one-bedroom garden flat is located in the West End, which is well served by public transport facilities, local shops and a selection of popular eateries.

Nicky Webster, leasing manager at Burnett & Reid LLP, said: “This one-bedroom rear garden flat forms part of an impressive granite building in the prestigious West End, and is ideal for a professional or couple on the hunt for a city centre base.

“The flat itself is self-contained, fully furnished and tastefully decorated in a contemporary style.”

2 Queens Gate, Aberdeen

Description: One-bedroom garden flat forming part of a granite property.

Lounge: Well-proportioned with ample space for free standing furniture.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with an impressive range of base and wall units.

Bedrooms: Boasts a double fitted built-in wardrobe.

Bathroom: Fitted with white suite, stylish vinyl flooring, and a mains shower over bath.

Outside: There is an allocated parking space and landscaped grounds.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

Inside, the impressive accommodation comprises of a welcoming entrance hall which gives access to every room, including a bright and airy lounge, stylish bathroom fitted with white suite and vinyl flooring, and a well-proportioned, modern kitchen area.

The kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of base and wall units, and has an abundance of space for the addition of dining furniture.

A good-sized double bedroom completes the accommodation, which has a built-in wardrobe and large window, allowing floods of light to pour in.

Nicky said: “Aberdeen’s Union Street is only a 15-minute walk away giving access to the city centres wealth of shops, restaurant, bars and various leisure facilities and the property is also ideally situated for commuting to the north, south and west of Aberdeen, as well as further afield due to the range of travel links

“It also has the added benefit of enjoying its very own allocated car parking space to the front.

2 Queens Gate also has landscaped garden grounds to the rear, including a shared drying green, offering a fantastic area for outdoor dining or relaxing throughout the summer months.

The flat is available for lease on a furnished basis.

No smokers or pets will be permitted.