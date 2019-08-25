£595 per month: Ideal apartment for Aberdeen-based professional

Situated within an impressive residential home, this studio apartment would be ideal for a professional.

Located in the highly desirable West End area of Aberdeen, this one-bedroom apartment is bright and extremely spacious.

40 Springfield Road, Aberdeen

Description: One-bedroom studio apartment near Hazlehead Park and many local amenities.

Lounge: Spacious room on open plan with the property’s dining kitchen complete with a table and two chairs.

Master bedroom: Generously-sized double bedroom.

Bathroom: Good-sized shower

room.

Outside: Off-road parking and a large garden.

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224-632500

Laura Downie, leasing manager at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “The property is a large studio apartment set in a private family home, therefore it would suit a Monday to Friday professional to come and go as they please.

“Located on Springfield Road, the property is a great base for access to all areas of Aberdeen – especially with the new AWPR being complete.”

The property is within walking distance of a range of shops on Countesswells Road as well as Hazlehead Park and golf courses.

The studio apartment has been completed to an exceptionally high standard. The generously-sized accommodation comprises of a kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units and a dining area with a small table and two comfortable chairs on open plan. There is also a small shower room in the property, exclusive to the tenant.

The spacious apartment benefits from central heating, triple glazing as well as off-road parking.

The leasing manager said: “The rent includes council tax, utilities, TV and also use of the beautiful garden area.”

The large rear garden benefits from two decking areas which are ideal for al fresco dining during summer months.

The apartment is available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no smokers and no pets. Professionals who wish to stay in the apartment from Monday to Friday would be preferred.