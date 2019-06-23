£590 per month: One-bedroom flat in the heart of Aberdeen

If you’re on the search for a property located within close proximity to the city centre, then this Union Street flat is worth considering.

Not only is the one-bedroom first-floor flat incredibly spacious, but it offers ready-to-move-into accommodation with an abundance of amenities right on its doorstep.

Nicky Webster, leasing manager at Burnett & Reid LLP, said: “The one-bedroom flat is ideally suited for an individual or couple looking for city centre living in the heart of Aberdeen.

“It is located at the East End of Union Street, and decorated in a stunning modern style with retro influence throughout.”

The contemporary accommodation boasts both stylish and modern finishings, and comprises a generously-sized welcoming hallway which provides access to every room.

The attractive lounge features two large windows allowing plenty of light to flood in, and ample space for free standing dining furniture.

There is a good-sized double bedroom at the front of the property and a tastefully-decorated kitchen, fitted with contrasting black base units and white wall units, and white-washed wood effect laminate flooring.

Completing the accommodation is the trendy shower room.

Flat B, 25 Union Street, Aberdeen

Description: One-bedroom first floor flat situated in the city centre.

Lounge: Bright and airy room, boasting ample space for free-standing dining furniture and storage.

Kitchen: Fitted with black base units and white wall units, with black granite effect worktop.

Hall: Welcoming hall providing access to all accommodation.

Bedroom: Double bedroom with large window overlooking the front.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

The flat is ideally situated for those that require the abundance of amenities located in Aberdeen’s city centre, as well as the wide selection of public transport options, while a number of popular attractions, nature trails, castle tours and museums suited for all ages are available to browse and experience close by.

Nicky added: “The property benefits from having the city’s amenities, including shops, restaurants, bars, gyms and transport links to other parts of the city and beyond on its doorstep.

“Also, Aberdeen beach is only 15 minutes away on foot.”

Flat B is serviced by gas central heating and is eligible for one parking permit in one of the surrounding parking zones.

It is available for lease on a furnished basis.