£550 per month: Flat out for great views over Aberdeen

Perfect for those who enjoy city centre living, this two-bedroom flat boasts superb, far-reaching views over the Granite City.

Not only does the property comprise spacious accommodation, but also plenty of storage facilities.

34 Gairn Road, Aberdeen

Desirable two-bedroom apartment situated in the heart of the city centre.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

Nicky Webster, leasing manager at Burnett & Reid LLP, said: “The flat is ideally situated for someone in search of city centre living, with a fantastic selection of amenities close by.

“Union Street is only around a 20-minute walk away, as is the Bridge of Dee area with plenty of supermarkets and stores, Robert Gordon University and David Lloyd Health Club.

“Along with this, Duthie Park and its stunning Winter Gardens, cafe and bandstand are less than a 10-minute walk from the property, as well.

“This makes the area a great choice for the fitness conscious or those who love to take a more leisurely stroll in nature.”

Inside, there is a welcoming entrance hallway, which provides access to each room within the flat.

This comprises a well-proportioned lounge, with ample space for dining furniture, stylish kitchen fitted with an array of wall and base units, and a modern three-piece suite bathroom.

There are also two impressive double bedrooms, both of which benefit from built-in wardrobes, large windows and neutral decor.

The bedrooms are incredibly versatile, meaning future occupants may utilise one of the spaces as a home office, study room or nursery.

Nicky said: “Taking into account the area and the accommodation on offer, I believe the property itself would ideally suit a young professional or a couple.

“Considering it’s only a two-bedroom apartment, you would be surprised at how pleasantly decorated and incredibly spacious it is. This makes it even more desirable.”

The flat benefits further from gas central heating and residents’ parking.

It is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.