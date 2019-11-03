£500 per month: Spacious north-east bungalow is on the level

Set within a quiet cul-de-sac, this well-proportioned bungalow would make a great home for young professionals as well as couples.

The one-bedroom property offers a good level of accommodation.

Located in Newmachar, the bungalow is close to all local amenities including a range of eateries, shops and parks. New Machar Primary School is also within walking distance of the house.

4 Rainnieshill Close, Newmachar

Spacious one-bedroom bungalow set within a quiet cul-de-sac in Newmachar.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 723737

Kirsty Stewart, lettings adviser at Aberdein Considine, said: “The property is located in the delightful village of Newmachar, which is within easy commuting distance of the industrial estates of both Dyce, Bridge of Don and the city itself.

“The property is ideal for someone looking for a property which is all on one level. The good-sized accommodation is bright and airy with a large picture window in the lounge allowing ample natural light to flood the room.”

The property has an inviting and welcoming hallway and a spacious lounge which overlooks the front garden and leads to the kitchen which is fitted with a range of base and wall mounted units. The bungalow’s dining room boasts excellent storage facilities too.

There is also a well-proportioned double bedroom, which is fitted with built-in mirrored wardrobes, modern shower room and a good-sized sun lounge which is ideal for relaxing after a long day of work or entertaining guests.

Kirsty said: “The sun lounge provides further living accommodation and allows access to the rear garden.

“One main benefit is that the mature front garden and extensive rear garden will be maintained during the tenancy.”

The bungalow benefits from electric storage heating, double glazing and off-street parking for several cars.

The property is available for lease on a furnished basis with no pets, no smokers and no students permitted.