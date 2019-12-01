£500 pcm: Stylish one-bedroom flat in West End

Situated in a popular West End location, this one-bedroom property offers a stylish level of accommodation.

Forming part of a traditional granite tenement protected by a security entry system, this spacious ground-floor flat is within walking distance of all local amenities including shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Karolina Robertson, lettings manager at Aberdein Considine, said: “I would say the property is ideal for a single professional or a couple.

13b Claremont Street, aberdeen

£500 per calendar month

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 267067

“There are bars and restaurants nearby and Duthie Park is also only a 20-minute walk away.”

Inside, the well-proportioned property comprises a welcoming entrance hallway with built-in cupboard, elegant lounge with a decorative fireplace and kitchen which is fitted with a range of wall and base units, on open plan.

Karolina said: “The stylish property is tastefully decorated throughout and finished to a high standard.

“The kitchen and lounge area is bright and airy thanks to the open plan. The room is perfect for entertaining.”

Additional accommodation comprises a good-sized front-facing double bedroom, which has a lot of storage space, and the property’s shower room is fitted with a white two-piece suite with a separate shower enclosure and mains-powered shower.

The lettings manager said: “The size of the property, its great location and its exclusive storage cellar are some of the main benefits of the one-bedroom flat.”

The property enjoys a light and airy feel and benefits from the modern comforts of gas central heating.

Externally, there is an ample permit parking located to the front and a shared drying green situated to the rear.

The spacious flat is available for lease on a fully furnished basis, with no pets and no smokers permitted.