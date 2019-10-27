£420 per month: Stylish living in heart of Aberdeen

Boasting well-proportioned accommodation, this stylish apartment is ideal for students and young couples alike.

Situated in the heart of the city, the one-bedroom first-floor flat provides easy access to an abundance of amenities.

30c Jute Street, Aberdeen

Description: One-bedroom first-floor flat situated in the heart of Aberdeen.

Lounge: Well-proportioned room providing ample space for free-standing furniture.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with an excellent range of integrated appliances.

Bedroom: Boasts built-in storage and feature window.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: There is a shared garden, drying green and outdoor storage area.

Viewing: Stronachs LLP on 01224 626100

Whether you’re on the hunt for a quality restaurant, cafe or bar, or require a form of sporting, recreational, shopping or public transport facility, you’re spoiled for choice.

Liane Munro, leasing adviser at Stronachs LLP, believes the desirable property is perfect for those searching for comfortable living in the city centre.

Liane said: “The property has been refurbished in recent years and is definitely in ready-to-move-in condition.

“It is ideally positioned within easy walking distance of Aberdeen city centre, as well as Aberdeen College and Aberdeen University.

“And it is well served by public transport.

“Because of this, I believe that it’s ideally suited students and younger couples.”

Inside, there is a welcoming hallway providing access to all accommodation including the spacious living room and modern dining kitchen, which is fitted with an excellent range of base and wall units and integrated appliances.

Liane said: “Each room inside the flat is of a good size, so the future occupants will have plenty of space for free-standing furniture.”

There is also a stylish bathroom and impressive double bedroom, which features a large window allowing light to flood the room.

“Another one of the property’s many perks is the shared garden area and drying green to the rear,” Liane said.

“It also has an exclusive outdoor store, providing extra storage should it be required.”

The property is serviced by double glazing and gas-fired central heating.