£2,500 per month: Five-bedroom detached luxury house in Deeside

Beautifully presented, this immaculate property is situated within a prestigious development built by CALA Homes.

Maureen Blease, property leasing manager at Mackinnons, said: “This is a modern, contemporary home.

“The décor is neutral throughout but with splashes of contrasting colour and tasteful furnishings and fittings.”

An inviting entrance hallway leads to all ground-floor accommodation.

Spanning the rear of the property is a spacious kitchen area with an open plan space currently used for dining but it could equally make a perfect family area. The stylish kitchen is fitted with a range of contrasting units. There is also a central island with deep pan drawers which house a five-ring induction hob.

Maureen said: “The kitchen dining area extends along the rear of the property with windows and patio doors overlooking and giving access to the rear garden.

“With a well-proportioned kitchen area and ample space for dining or an informal seating area where family can relax, this is surely the hub of the home.”

1 Murtle Den Drive, Milltimber

Description: Five-bedroom detached house situated within a development built by CALA Homes.

Lounge: Well-proportioned and comfortable room.

Dining kitchen: A bright spacious kitchen area with an open plan space.

Master bedroom: Elegant room with a king-sized bed, which benefits from an en suite shower room.

Bedrooms: Four further good-sized bedroom.

Outside: Fully enclosed rear garden and garage.

Viewing: Mackinnons on 01224 868687

The house also has a spacious lounge, generously-sized master bedroom benefiting from an en suite shower room, four further bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

The house is within easy reach of many local amenities.

Maureen said: “The property is close to Kippie Lodge Sports and Country Club, a popular leisure complex.

“For those with a love of the outdoors, the A93 also gives direct access to the west into the beautiful country side of Royal Deeside and the Cairngorms National Park.”

The contemporary property is also ideal for families.

Maureen said: “Primary schooling is available in Milltimber and nearby Cults and secondary education is available at Cults Academy.”

The property, which is available for lease on a fully furnished basis, benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, security alarm, quality oak doors, fully enclosed rear garden and a garage.