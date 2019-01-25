£2,400 per month: Property offers big space for stable mates

Seldom does the opportunity arise to rent a property of this calibre.

Located in Cults, it is within easy travelling distance of the city, yet close enough to feel like you are living in the very heart of the countryside.

Best of all, this home offers stunning views over the River Dee.

The property is available on an unfurnished basis.

Key Facts

Address: The Old Stables, 6 Inchgarth MewsCults, Aberdeen, AB15 9PG

Price: Around £2,400 per month

Accomodation: Four bedrooms, three living rooms and three bathrooms

Council Tax band: G

Find out more here

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

The ground floor mainly has solid wood flooring laid throughout, with the exception of both the lounge and family room.

An entrance vestibule leads through to a reception hall which benefits from built-in cupboards.

The bright and airy lounge boasts dual aspect windows and has plenty of space for free-standing furniture.

Without doubt, the stunning dining kitchen is the hub of the home.

It is the perfect room to impress friends with your culinary skills, as well as offering guests a toasty spot in front of the wood-burning stove in the family room which is on open plan.

From here, double doors lead out to the rear garden patio. The dining room, which has a decorative fireplace, is another great room in the property for entertaining.

Completing the layout of ground floor is a utility room, cloakroom and double bedroom.

Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom and a second bedroom both benefit from en-suites, while each of the double bedrooms has built-in wardrobes.

There’s also a charming sitting room on the upper floor, which is the ideal spot for chilling out and having some quiet time.

The family bathroom is fitted with a white three-piece suite and has a shower over the bath.

Outside, a lock block driveway allows parking for several cars and access to a double garage. There is a grassed area to the front and side of the property. To the rear the garden is laid mainly to lawn with a small patio area.

Letting advisor at Mackinnons, Debbie Heads, said of the property: “The Old Stables is a superb four-bedroom detached steading conversion. The property is located within a conservation area and has magnificent undisturbed views.

“It’s the perfect home for a growing family.”