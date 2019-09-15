£2,100 per month: North-east home is contemporary and spacious

Mixing traditional features with modern and contemporary design, this converted granite steading would make an ideal family home.

Nicky Webster, leasing manager at Burnett & Reid LLP, said: “This stunning six-bedroom house is ideally suited to a family who enjoy spacious living, the outdoors, and entertaining loved ones and guests all year round.

“It is also ideally suited for those looking for a rural lifestyle but require a good selection of local amenities nearby.”

Kenwood House, Crathes, Banchory

Description: Six-bedroom converted granite steading situated in the hamlet of Crathes.

Lounge: Boasts large bay window, providing superb views of rear garden.

dining kitchen: Features French doors opening up to faux balcony.

master bedroom: Has its very own en suite shower room.

Bedrooms 2/3/4/5: Good-sized.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: Has double garage, and front and rear gardens.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

The Crathes property is in easy reach of Banchory, which offers a wide range of shops, hotels, restaurants, and sports and leisure facilities. There are also several schools close by.

“As well as the fantastic variety of amenities, the home is great for those that enjoy outdoor activities,” said Nicky.

“There is easy access to the Cairngorms National Park by road or via the walking and cycling path of the popular Deeside Way.”

On entering the stylish home, there is a stunning vestibule to welcome guests.

From there, they can access the modern and stylish lounge area, bathroom, dining kitchen with faux balcony, and conservatory with patio doors, which provide access to the rear garden.

Nicky said: “There are also six bedrooms, which are each of a superb size, offering an abundance of space for large or growing families.”

The home also contains a number of versatile rooms that can be utilised to suit your requirements, including the multi-purpose basement.

“Outside, there is parking for about five cars and the addition of a freestanding double garage,” Nicky added.

“And a number of areas can be used for outdoor entertainment purposes.”

There is also an impressive rear garden with decking, a hot tub and a patio area providing the perfect sanctuary for al fresco dining.

The property is available to lease on an unfurnished basis.