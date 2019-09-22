£1,995 per month: Ideally located comfortable living in Aberdeen

The immaculate property has been extended to the rear to offer an area for relaxing and socialising.

Located on Anderson Drive, the property is close to all local amenities including shops, hotels and restaurants.

180 Anderson Drive, Aberdeen

Description: Four-bedroom detached house.

Lounge: Spacious room which benefits from a wood burning stove.

Dining kitchen: Fully fitted dining kitchen with a large breakfasting table.

Master bedroom: Very well-proportioned room with a custom built shoe cupboard.

Bedrooms: Three further good-sized bedrooms.

Outside: Large garden with a patio area and a garage.

Viewing: Stronachs LLP on 01224 626100

Jacqui Dougray, residential property team leader at Stronachs, said: “The property is ideally located for access to all areas of the city, in particular on to Anderson Drive and latterly to the AWPR.

“The fact there is a curved entrance and exit driveway is great for Anderson Drive as there’s not the worry of reversing out on to a reasonably busy road.”

Jacqui thinks the spacious four-bedroom property would be suitable for families looking for comfortable modern living.

He said: “The property is ideal for a growing family, with ample living space on the ground floor and four sizeable bedrooms.

“The owners have retained a lot of the traditional features of a house of this age and style, but have also ensured that all the requirements of modern living are met.”

The generously-sized accommodation comprises of an inviting hallway, bright and airy lounge with a wood burning fireplace, fully fitted dining kitchen with a breakfasting table and a separate formal dining room.

Jacqui said: “The dining kitchen is nice and light with raised coombed ceiling which adds to the feeling of space.

“The dining room is my favourite room in the property because it is cosy and central.

“It has a lot of traditional features, but with the internal doors open, the whole ground floor flows beautifully.”

The property, which is available on an unfurnished basis, also has a spacious sun room, four well-proportioned double bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms. Externally, the house benefits from a large rear garden.

Jacqui said: “The garden is very private and has a large raised patio area ideal for relaxing and dining in the summer months.

“The garden also has a super lawn which is great for younger children to play and there is a sheltered barbecuing area, too.”