£1,800 per month: Grand villa in Aberdeen city centre

Beautifully decorated, this villa is situated in a prime residential neighbourhood, only minutes from the city’s fashionable West End.

This four-bedroom, end-terraced villa boasts a fantastic level of accommodation.

Liz Craig, leasing supervisor at James & George Collie, said: “The property would be ideal for professionals and families alike.

“It is ideally situated and close to schools.

“As the property is located in the city centre, it is within walking distance of most attractions Aberdeen has to offer.

“The property and furnishings have been decorated to a high standard.

“The rooms have a modern twist but have been kept in character with the style of the property.

“The lounge is a bright and airy room with a feature bay window and living flame fireplace.

“It has been particularly tastefully decorated in grey with co-ordinating furniture.”

Viewing: James & George Collie on 01224 583338

The stylish accommodation also comprises a welcoming reception hallway with a storage cupboard, well-proportioned family room with a dining area, contemporary kitchen with a range of wall and base units and a sunny conservatory.

Upstairs, there are two good-sized double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room, and a further bedroom which is currently utilised as a study. There is also a luxury family bathroom which is complete with a separate shower cubicle. Liz added: “The master bedroom and its en suite occupy the whole of the top floor.”

The end-terraced villa has a good-sized rear walled garden.

Liz said: “The rear garden is fully enclosed by a stone wall, which is ideal for little ones and pets.

“There is a lock block area that provides space for al fresco dining. The access to the garden from the main house flows nicely, which provides ample space for entertaining.

“The rest of the garden is mainly laid to lawn with boarder shrubs and trees.”

The spacious property is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.