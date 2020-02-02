£1,750 PCM: Five bedroom semi-detached home in Aberdeen

Tastefully decorated, this five-bedroom semi-detached dwelling house offers spacious accommodation.

Lauren Leiper, property adviser at Gavin Bain & Co, said: “Due to this home being extended in recent years, I think it would appeal to those with families looking for spacious accommodation with open-plan living space.”

Situated within a prime location close to the city centre, this house would also be ideal for professionals working in the heart of the city.

2 Springfield Road, Aberdeen

£1,750 Per Calendar Month

Viewing: Gavin Bain & Co on 01224 623040

Lauren said: “The home is situated only a short drive from the city centre.

“A range of amenities are within walking distance, including Airyhall Primary School, the International School, community facilities and local shops.”

The generously sized property has recently been decorated.

Lauren said: “The home has been tastefully decorated throughout with fresh neutral tones and it is complemented by the use of quality floor coverings.

“Quality finishes have also been used throughout, including oak wood interior doors to the ground-floor rooms.”

Lauren said her favourite room of the property is the “fabulous sitting room” which was part of the extension.

She said: “It is particularly bright and airy with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the rear garden. It offers a superb additional living space which is on open plan with the dining kitchen.”

The house also has a well-proportioned master bedroom that benefits from an en suite shower room, three further good-sized bedrooms and an additional single bedroom.

A modern bathroom, which is fitted with a shower over a P-shaped bath, completes the family accommodation.

The property, which is available for lease on an unfurnished basis, benefits from central heating, off-street parking and a garden.

Lauren said: “The rear garden is fully enclosed with timber fencing.

“It is well maintained and features a lawn area with attractive decking providing an ideal outdoor space for entertaining.”