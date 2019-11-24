£1,600 per month: Stunning four-bedroom farmhouse with uninterrupted of north-east countryside

Situated within beautifully landscaped gardens, this stunning four-bedroom home boasts uninterrupted views to the south of Westhill.

With a wealth of amenities close by, Laura Downie, leasing manager at Ledingham Chalmers LLP, believes the property offers comfortable living for families.

Laura said: “Pinaret The Farmhouse is a beautifully renovated home sitting in the Aberdeenshire countryside.

“It displays stunning open views to the south of Westhill, yet is only a stone’s throw from a range of shops, eateries and public transport facilities that are available in the area.”

Pinaret The Farmhouse, Burnside Of Carnie, Skene, Westhill

Four-bedroom home with stunning views to the south of Westhill.

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224-408405

Inside, the ground-floor accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, cosy lounge with ample space for free standing furniture, and a sun lounge with French doors, which provide access to the extensive garden grounds.

There is also a superb dining kitchen set on open plan with the family room, which offers a great area for socialising and hosting get-togethers.

Laura added: “The property has a superb kitchen, dining and family area, which I believe gives it that ‘family feel’, along with its formal room and sun room.

“And the kitchen also benefits from a fully functioning Aga cooker, as well as further impressive integrated appliances.”

Additional accommodation includes a master bedroom with en suite shower room, three well-proportioned double bedrooms, modern and stylish shower room, and a versatile study area.

Outside, there is landscaped garden grounds with patio area, as well as a large driveway providing access to the double garage.

The property benefits further from oil-fired central heating and double glazing throughout.

Laura said: “This property is very impressive and I have no doubt that it will make a fantastic home for future occupants.”

Pinaret The Farmhouse is available for lease on an unfurnished basis, with no smokers or pets permitted.