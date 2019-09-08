£1,200 per month: North-east family home full of style

Immaculate and welcoming, this stylish property would make a wonderful family home.

Kirsty Stewart, lettings adviser at Aberdein Considine, said: “The property is ideal for growing families who are looking for a fantastic property to call their home.”

11 Chapelwell Park, Balmedie, Aberdeen

Description: Four-bedroom detached family house located in Balmedie.

Lounge: Generously-sized lounge, ideal for entertaining.

Dining kitchen: The kitchen, which is fitted with a range of wall and base units, is on open plan with the property’s sun lounge.

Hall: Trendy and very welcoming.

Bedrooms: Four bedrooms, one of which benefits from an en-suite shower room.

Situated in the peaceful village of Balmedie, this property is close to all local amenities.

Kirsty said: “Balmedie is located approximately eight miles north of Aberdeen and is renowned for its scenic beach and country park.

“The area is well served by local amenities including a pre-school nursery, primary school, leisure centre, shops and post office.”

On entering the property, residents step into a stylish and welcoming hallway.

From there, they can access the property’s spacious ground floor accommodation.

Kirsty said: “The lounge features a bay window, allowing ample natural light to flood the room. French doors provide access to the sun lounge.

“The beautiful sun lounge to the rear of the property is my favourite room because it’s exceptionally spacious, offers ample space for free standing furniture, is bright and airy and provides an open outlook of the garden.

“The kitchen is modern and set on open plan with the sun lounge, providing an excellent space for entertaining guests.”

A well-proportioned double bedroom, utility room and cloakroom complete the ground floor accommodation. On the upper level, there is a trendy master bedroom, which benefits from a modern en suite shower room, three further good-sized bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite.

The property further benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, off street parking and a rear garden with a pleasant decked area.

Kirsty said: “The fully enclosed rear garden enjoys a high degree of privacy providing the ideal child-friendly environment.

“The garden is mainly laid to lawn and there is a pleasant decked area providing the ideal seating spot for al fresco dining in the summer.”

The property is available for lease on an unfurnished basis with no pets, smokers or students permitted.