P&J Live puts the spotlight on welcoming audiences back safely

The lights are back on at P&J Live, ready to welcome top-flight shows, artists and, most importantly, north-east audiences.

But what exactly is it like to head back to the venue for a night out in these days of Covid safety measures and vaccine passports?

With Tim Minchin performing the first live gig, it was the ideal opportunity to find out just what was involved and how things will play out for people flocking to upcoming gigs, such as Steps, Gary Barlow, Deacon Blue and Madness.

You can see how I got on – and what P&J Live are doing to keep everyone safe – in our video report.

The venue is pulling out all the stops on the coronavirus safety front, from being part of the VenueShield scheme to saying on their website which shows will need vaccine passports and which won’t.

You’ll find all of that – and lots of useful information you’ll need for a great night out at P&J Live – at pandjlive.com

