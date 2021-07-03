Show Links
Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: The cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

By Lauren Jack
03/07/2021, 6:00 am
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307Thanks to Elizabeth Black, from Scaniport, near Inverness, for sending us this pic of Baxter enjoying a good stick at a snowy Scaniport.
Do you think your pet has what it takes to be among the cutest in the north and north-east?

Why not submit their best Pet Portrait for the chance to feature in our weekly gallery?

This week’s winner, Olive the dog, hiked her way to the top of the food chain with a stunning snap from Glencoe.

Check out the Gallery:

© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 This week's winner Olive, owned by Katie Powell, from Kingswells, Aberdeen, visiting The Three Sisters, Glencoe.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 This cool dude is Storm, the border collie, enjoying the sunshine. He lives with the Weirs in Findochty.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 This is Kuma at Loch Killin in the Monadhliath mountains, who lives with owner Alannah Graydon, from Aberchalder.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 Poppy, enjoying an energetic walk. Pic sent in by Elizabeth Black, from Scaniport, near Inverness.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 This clever boy is Prince, standing proudly at the top of the Bin Hill, near Buckie. The photo was taken by Prince’s owner, Kelly Mckay, from Portsoy.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 Shelley Kingsley, from Turriff, sent in this photo of Jessica and Grace with red setter Rubie.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 This handsome little fellow is eight-month-old Olly. Thanksto Eve Flett, 11, from Fraserburgh, for sending us the photo.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 Allison Geekie, from Laurencekirk, sent in this pic of her dog Roxy taking in the view at Beinn Lora, Benderloch.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 Katherine Donnachie sent us this lovely photo of hersister’s dog Rosie, pictured with her mum Ida Donnachie, at Bakerhill, Maryburgh, Ross-shire. Katherine tells us Rosie is Ida’s constant companion, and Rosie even takes part in family FaceTime sessions started under lockdown.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 This is Max, the border collie who lives with Sandy in the next picture.
© Supplied by YL Pets 0307 This is Sandy, a rescue dog from Spain, who now lives in Fortrose with border collie Max. Thanks to Jayne Moore for sending us the pics.

Could your pet challenge Olive? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

