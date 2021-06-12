Show Links
Lifestyle

Picture gallery: Some of the week’s cutest pets from your area

By Lauren Jack
12/06/2021, 6:00 am
Gizzi is a five-year-old tricolour collie owned by Lawson and Jacqueline Taylor, from Onich, by Fort William.
Gizzi is a five-year-old tricolour collie owned by Lawson and Jacqueline Taylor, from Onich, by Fort William.

Are you a proud pet owner who thinks their best friend is the cutest in the region?

We’ve put that to the test with our Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the north and north-east.

Each week one pet will be top of the food chain and you, their best friend, could win a canvas worth £45.

Check out the Gallery:

© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 KING OF THE CASTLE: This week's winner Cooper enjoying the view at the top of Creag an Sgor, Glenbuchat. Cooper lives with Kate Fowlie at Guise Farm, Tough, Alford.
© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 Sheepdog Fly, giving a lamb a talking to! Fly lives with Anna Reid, at Premnay, Insch.
© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 Frankie McAtasney, a 12-week-old miniature schnauzer, owned by Jenna Taylor and Stephen McAtasney, of Turriff.
© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 Tess is four years old and was enjoying a visit to Kinnear Square Park, Laurencekirk. She lives in the village with Dylan Marshall.
© Supplied by Reader This is Corrie, a cross schnauzer and Tibetan spaniel, who is eight and lives in New Elgin with his owner Audrey Gill.
© Supplied by Lindsay Cameron Meet the cute cavapoochons – breeder Trina, from Peterhead, says they are all now in their new homes.
© Supplied by Reader This is Luna, who is owned by Jack Hutchinson and lives in Stonehaven.
© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 The very handsome and dapper Sid lives with Cheryl Stuart in Elgin.
© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 Sprocker Clover, and Diesel the springer spaniel, pictured at Bennidusty Bay, Macduff. They live in the town with owner Andrew Ellis.
© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 Mischievous kitten Merida lives with Jessica Murphy in Aberdeen.
Gizzi is a five-year-old tricolour collie owned by Lawson and Jacqueline Taylor, from Onich, by Fort William.
© Supplied by YL Pets Page 1206 ON ALERT: Sheepdog Charlie on a very unseasonal day during the recent lambing period at Baligill in the north of Sutherland. Picture sent in by William Mackay, Thurso.

Think your pet is un-fur-gettable? Send in your pictures to our gallery!

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express