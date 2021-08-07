Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: This week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
07/08/2021, 6:00 am
This is Poppy the black Lab relaxing in the sun on a recent holiday to Loch Ness. Poppy lives in Banchory Devenick and family friend Calum McGregor sent in the pic.
This is Poppy the black Lab relaxing in the sun on a recent holiday to Loch Ness. Poppy lives in Banchory Devenick and family friend Calum McGregor sent in the pic.

Do you think your pet has what it takes to be among the cutest in the north and north-east?

Why not submit their best Pet Portrait for the chance to feature in our weekly gallery?

This week’s winner is Poppy from Banchory Devenick. Thanks to family friend Calum McGregor who snapped the pic!

Anne McKenzie sent in this picture of Lea Gullan, five, meeting the lambs at Anne’s farm, Chapel of Seggat, at Auchterless
Stevie lives with her mum Cara Wilken in Fraserburgh. Cara made Stevie’s hat in school and Stevie loves it... and you can see why. It’s so cute!
Lily Fraser-Bonnington, from Lossiemouth, sent this pic of her little guinea pigs, Saffron and Cinnamon, out in the garden on a sunny day enjoying eating the lawn.
It certainly wasn’t the doghouse for Nash the Lab as the 13-week-old was taken for a walk at Craigievar Castle by proud owner Rachael Peachey, who sent in this towering picture of their day out.
This shot is so good it could be straight out of an animation film. Hamster Walter enjoying the sunset at home in Newtonhill. A great pic from Rachael Taylor.
Happy to pose for a photo with Loch Ness in the background is seven-year-old Tess, who lives with Steve Parker in Fort Augustus.
Charlie having a walk at the Falls of Truim on a nice day out with owner Lisa Whyman.
The tongues were wagging as Dileas and Chacco had a walk to the lookout post at Rubha Hunish at Uig on the Isle of Skye where they’re lucky to live with their doting owners, the Madigans.
Paulina Gorecka’s big boy Buddy, aged three, gets comfortable on his chair at their home in Oban.
German shepherd Roxy certainly knows how to strike a pose taking in the stunning views outside Charleston village with owner Kerry Dryden.
Crazy cat Cleo was caught on camera getting her morning workout at home in Laurencekirk in this snap supplied by John McArthur.
Haggis enjoying the view in Dornie in this snap taken by his owners Pat and James Murray, who live in Rathven, Buckie.
Harley the golden retriever on a walk in his favourite place at Ashmore, Lonmay, Fraserburgh. Thanks to Stacey Stuart for sending the picture.

Can your pet be as cute as Poppy? Why not send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

 

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express