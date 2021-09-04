Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet Portraits: The cutest pets you’ve ever seen (this week)

By David Bradley
04/09/2021, 6:00 am
He might be a Miniature Schnauzer, but this week’s star pet Angus makes a big impression with a regal pose at Cairnie Woods, Westhill, with owner Kevin Buchan.
Do you think your pet is among the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week our winner (above and in the gallery below) is Angus the Miniature Schnauzer posing majestically in Cairnie Woods, Westhill.

Bright-eyed Hamish is certainly taking it all in and living life to the full while enjoying one of his favourite walks round Dingwall with Susan and the Burgess family

Rosie lost in thought in Inverness with Alistair Macleod.
Eight-year-old Sophie Hall helps Bella find her sea legs on Derwentwater, the Lake District
Cooper looks every inch the intelligent and energetic Border Collie as he stands poised and ready for action during his walk with Savannah Hesketh at the Dunecht Estate, Westhill.
This sleepy 12 year old rough-coated Jack Russell is simply too tired to walk any further on Graemsay with June and Malcolm Purvis from Ormiscaig.
Well, that’s a useful skill 15-week-old puppy Jura picked up <br />on his trip to the Isle of Raasay with Scott Smith
Alissa Syme’s Lab Rhum enthusiastically photobombs Elaine Roberts’ pic of Ben and Henry at Findhorn!
“View? What view?” Bonnie steals the limelight in Suzanne Horne’s photo of the Ben Nevis range.
“Come in, it’s lovely!” Bracken and Hugo tell Audrey <br />Simpson during a cooling dip in Loch Muick.
Handsome Cooper basks in the sunshine in Portlethen with Nichola Greig.
OUR WINNER! He might be a Miniature Schnauzer, but this week’s star pet Angus makes a big impression with a regal pose at Cairnie Woods, Westhill, with owner Kevin Buchan.
Blue, Sally and Oscar seem utterly fascinated by whatever owner Jodie Coutts just told them in Aberdeen.
“I’m ready for my close-up…” Hamish the one-year-old West Highland Terrier looks like a classic <br />movie star as he is photographed by Jemma Chapple in Fraserburgh.
Bathing beauty Angus the Cockapoo fully embraces a trip to Dornoch with Jenna Vaughan from Inverness.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

