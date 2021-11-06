Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet portraits: The cutest and cuddliest pets in the north and north-east

By David Bradley
06/11/2021, 6:00 am
Kitten Mia and rabbit Nicol are best friends who play and sleep together at the home they share with owner Simone Riddell, from Cornhill.

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners (above) are best friends Kitten Mia and rabbit Nicol thanks to Simone Riddell for sending us the picture!

Check out our gallery below

Adorable Dougal the Labradoodle surveys his domain at Countesswells woods in Kingswells with Carol Anderson.
A moment alone in the shade… Colleen McCallum found perfect Peaches peeking out from her hiding place in the undergrowth at her garden in Inverness.
Mother and son Gordon setters Holly and Mack enjoying the sunshine in Arbroath, where they live with owner Diane Parry.
Milly the Maine Coon is a pro at posing for David and Elaine Meldrum in Turriff.
James Chrystall, Montrose, sent in this 10th birthday snap of his dog, Boyd, in his favourite spot on the back doorstep.
Jeanette Allan, from Stonehaven, sent in this super picture of her great-granddaughter Ayda and her best friend Bean.
Sand is a big hit with Cooper the toy poodle! It was his first time at Troon beach with Jess Banks from Sutherland.
Hills, heather, handsome Harris… What more could you want for a perfect Scottish picture? Hannah Battensby from Inverurie snapped her lovely pet at Bennachie.
George Stuart, from Broughty Ferry, sent in this picture of canine companion Shadow on lookout duties at Stannergate.
Family dog Bella on Nairn beach ahead of a long evening walk with Neil, Ellen, Eilish and Kirsty Crawford from Inverness.
Majestic Blue and Lynx definitely look like they rule from on high at Anna Bruce’s house in Stonehaven!
David Massie, Aberdeen, sent in this pic of adorable 10-year-old Cockapoo Snickers.
Now, Pippa is a pup who really knows how to relax! She definitely enjoyed her caravan holiday in Banchory with Jack and Doreen Jugo from Cornhill.
Andrew Macdonald tells us Bella the Labrador is somewhere in this barley field at Covesea, Lossiemouth, but she’s pretty well camouflaged…
Luna in her garden waiting to go walkies with owner Lisa Blanchard, from Ladysbridge.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

