Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Pet Portraits: This week’s cutest pets from the north and north-east

By David Bradley
19/07/2021, 5:00 pm
This happy lad is Knocker, who lives with Dave Fox, in Halkirk.
This happy lad is Knocker, who lives with Dave Fox, in Halkirk.

Our pet’s this week are the fluffiest, silkiest, smoothest around.

The winner Knocker earned his spot among our best!  Is your pet worthy of a place in the Pet Portrait’s hall of fame?

Submit your pet’s best pictures to feature in our weekly gallery and the chance to win a canvas worth £45.

Banksy, a 7 month old Welshie. Wick.
Thanks to Fiona Allan, from Aberdeen, for sending us this great photo of Ziggy the cocker spaniel, pictured at Aberdeen Beach last month (June)
This little adventurer is Loki, a five-month-old Jack Russell, pictured at his local park in Alness, Ross-Shire. Thanks to Lynda McGarrity for sending it in.
Look into my eyes. This is Freddie, enjoying a walk at Tongue. Freddie lives with Bozena Mackintosh in Inverness.
Just look at this beautiful dog, called Misty, with her lovely tartan neckerchief. Misty lives in Fort William with owner Debbie Brown, and the photo was taken at Canal Parks, Caol.
Louise and Mike Yule of Kintore own 80 pets - in pic - chicken - Henrietta a Speckled Sussex
Cerys, aged 10, enjoying the sunshine with her horse Hallie at Lossiemouth. Thanks to Debbie Banfield for sending in the pics.
Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it's Glenn, flying through the air at sunset. Thanks go to Garry Garrow, from Inverurie, for sending us this magnificent picture.
This is buddy, a nine-month-old border collie, pictured at Portmahomack beach. Thanks to Ross Groves for sending us the photo.
Dougal the dashound, aged two, at Lossiemouth Covesea beach. Thanks to Debbie Banfield for sending in the pics.

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express