Olly Murs is coming back to Inverness!

Olly Murs is returning to Inverness next year for a sensational outdoor show.

The pop singer was last in the Highland capital in summer 2017 – wowing thousands with his chart-topping hits.

Now it has been announced the X Factor star will return in August 2022 for a hotly-anticipated performance at Northern Meeting Park.

The entertainer is due to perform hits from his back-catalogue including Grow Up, Heart Skips a Beat, Troublemaker and Dear Darling.

Where can you get Olly Murs Inverness tickets?

Murs will take to the stage in Inverness on Saturday, August 13 2022.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, September 24 online from Ticketline or in-person at Cafferys Menswear in the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The concert will be part of concert promoter LCC Live’s Live in the City programme, which will also feature Deacon Blue in December 2021.

Promoter Carlie Davidson said: “It’s been a difficult 18 months or so, and to finally be able to announce this show in Inverness is really exciting.

“Olly is a born entertainer, and we love working with him.

“We had a great night with him when he performed to a sell-out crowd in Inverness in July 2017.

“His enthusiasm knows no bounds, and we love the rapport he has with his fans. It’s going to be a great family friendly night in Inverness.”