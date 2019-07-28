Offers over £680,000: Six-bedroom Aberdeen home has much to offer

Spacious accommodation for family living was what attracted Lindsay Young and his wife Margaret to 2 Fonthill Terrace.

Now, the couple are looking to downsize and uproot to the countryside.

Retired oil worker Lindsay, 62, said: “We have spent the past 26 years in the Ferryhill area and loved every second of it.

“Before relocating to this property in 2004, we lived only 200 metres around the corner. We planned on staying here for as long as we could because it has such a good sense of community, which I think adds to the property’s family appeal.”

Ferryhill is within walking distance to a number of superb schools, as well as local shops and public transport.

Lindsay and his 56-year-old wife Margaret, director of research and development for NHS Grampian, believe the beautifully presented accommodation in the six-bedroom home is ideal for growing families.

“There are so many fantastic rooms on offer,” said Lindsay.

“Whether you’re looking to host get-togethers in the formal dining room or plan larger celebrations in the kitchen or lounge areas, you’re spoilt for choice.

“We also added the conservatory a couple of years ago, which makes the house a lot lighter and is a great space to relax in.”

One big attraction might be the home’s cinema room, in the converted basement area, which also has an open plan lounge and a snug.

The home boasts a luxurious family bathroom with underfloor heating. It also has off-street parking, as well as an attractive garden to the front and a walled garden to the rear.

Lindsay said: “It’s a practical family home. The house is just too big for us now, so we’ve decided to hunt for a new home in the country.”