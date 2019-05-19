Offers over £495,000: Lovingly restored stylish four-bedroom Aberdeen home with period features

When Marion Anderson first set eyes on No9 Belvidere Street in Aberdeen she realised it would be a hefty project for a property hunter to take on.

The four-bedroom granite family home was in dire need of TLC, and required a complete revamp.

But despite the extent of the work required, Marion found herself falling in love with No9, and the comforting feel of home which it offered.

She promptly moved in with her young son, Rory, and set about making the property her own.

Fast forward 13 years, and it is difficult to believe that No9 once sat unloved and neglected.

It now offers modern and stylish accommodation, with period features carefully retained.

High ceilings, ornate plasterwork and pitch pine woodwork add to the character, and Marion has also created her dream kitchen.

“I remember looking around and thinking it would be a massive project for someone,” said Marion, who works at Kynoch and Robertson, and also teaches English as a second language.

“That person turned out to be me, because the house just seemed to have this really lovely friendly feel.

“It was bright and welcoming, even though it needed so much work done.

“I used local firms to do the basics, like rewiring and central heating.

“Then I decorated from top to bottom, and I had so much help and inspiration from Kynoch and Roberston.

“Cooking is my passion, and it was always my dream to have an AGA.”

9 Belvidere Street, Aberdeen

Description: Gorgeous mid-terraced granite period property, with stylish accommodation

Lounge: Elegant room, complete with bay window

Living Room: Bright and spacious, with French doors leading out to the garden

Bedrooms 1/2/3/4: All of good size, offering style and flexibility

Outside: Rear garden faces west, offers a paved area with raised flower beds. Garden shed and greenhouse to remain. Paved parking area and single garage

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589

The dream has been realised and the gorgeous dining kitchen is the heart of the home.

“It sounds a cliché, but in the winter months especially, me and Rory would come to the warmth of the AGA and have hot chocolate,” said Marion.

“The kitchen previously consisted of a sink and cupboards, so it was quite a turnaround.”

There is a gorgeous lounge and bright living room, so there are plenty of options for entertaining.

All the bedrooms are of good size, and outside you’ll find a well maintained rear garden.

“I’ve loved living here, it’s a fantastic community,” said Marion.

“I always try to shop local, and we have the butchers and the fish shop.

“I’m feeling very emotional about leaving, because Rory grew up here.

“But now he has left home, I am looking to downsize.

“I hope another family will come along and enjoy it just as I have.”