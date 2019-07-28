Offers over £350,000: Edwardian home ideal for those wanting something different in north-east

It has been five years since Peter and Alison Davies moved to Corsdean, and they have made the most of their quirky home in Huntly.

This Edwardian property is filled with character, and the couple were also attracted to its excellent location.

They are now hoping to downsize but will certainly miss Corsdean and its period charm.

The exterior alone is eye-catching and you’ll find more retained features on the inside.

From high ceilings with intricate coving to traditional style picture rails, this four bedroom home is ideal for those who are looking for something that bit different.

“We just thought it was perfect and we particularly loved the location,” said Peter.

“We can walk to all the local amenities which has been really handy.”

Having fallen for Corsdean’s charm, Peter and Alison went on to make some significant improvements.

They have been careful to maintain as much character as possible, but called in tradesmen to make the upgrades.

“We’ve done quite a lot of work, which included things like upgrading the heating system,” said Peter.

“We also created a much bigger bedroom by removing an en-suite.

“We liked the layout of the house from the beginning.”

Corsdean, 8 Albert Terrace, Huntly

Description: Beautiful Edwardian property which has been well maintained and upgraded by the current owners

Lounge: Lovely room for unwinding, complete with period features

Dining room: Excellent size, ideal for entertaining

Family room: Would make an excellent play room, versatile and will adapt to family life

Kitchen: Trendy modern space complete with Rangemaster cooker and island

Bedrooms 1/2/3/4: All of generous size with ample space for free-standing furniture

Family bathroom: Boutique vintage feel with roll top bath and separate shower enclosure

Outside: Fully-enclosed walled rear garden, gorgeous space for alfresco dining. Integral single garage and driveway

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 589700

Step beyond the original etched glass fronted door and head through into the lounge.

Extended bay windows fill this space with light, while a Limestone fireplace with ‘Aarrow’ multi-fuel stove will keep you cosy in the winter.

There is a further family room and dining room.

Both of these rooms offer a huge amount of versatility.

The kitchen offers a more modern and minimalist look, with a free-standing island which will suit busy family life.

This room also offers a Rangemaster cooker, to be included in the sale.

All four bedrooms can be found upstairs and are of an excellent size.

The family bathroom has a vintage feel, complete with a free-standing roll top bath and large shower enclosure.

Outside you’ll find a well-maintained garden and the rear garden has been fully enclosed.

“We have really enjoyed it here, it has been the ideal place to live,” said Peter.

“We’re now on the lookout for somewhere smaller, and hope new owners can make the most of what Corsdean has to offer.”