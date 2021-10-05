Number of women going for smear tests drops to lowest level in five years

Almost half of Scotland’s young women due a smear test failed to go last year, with overall rates at their lowest for half a decade.

These tests offer the best protection against cervical cancer, with everyone aged 25-64 with a cervix offered one on a regular basis.

They let doctors take a sample of cells to check for human papillomavirus (HPV), which is usually harmless but can develop into cancer.

Health charities say the figures are “not surprising” as the process was postponed at the start of the pandemic last year, but could serve as a “catalyst for action”.

The Public Health Scotland stats show 69.3% of people offered an appointment between April 2020 and March 2021 took up the offer.

This was the equivalent of almost one million appointments – and the smallest proportion in at least five years.

Uptake rates were at the lowest among the 25-29 age group, and highest for 50-to-54-year-olds.

Smear tests were paused between March and June last year to help ease pressure on the NHS due to the Covid pandemic.

The Scottish Government encouraged all women who had appointments cancelled to contact their GP.

‘We encourage women to make an appointment with their GP’

Geographically, the highest uptake was in Shetland with almost 79% of women attending appointments, and lowest in Glasgow with 65%.

The Grampian, Highland and Western Isles boards all had 71%, while the Orkney had just under 77%.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “Cervical screening rates in Grampian have been slightly higher than the national average rate observed for Scotland.

“However, we have also observed the same decreasing trend in Grampian as in the rest of Scotland over the last five years.

“We encourage women to make an appointment with their GP for a test when they receive their invitation.

“You should also see your GP if you experience any symptoms such as unusual discharge or bleeding after sex, between periods or after the menopause.”

Charities’ call for action

Charity Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust has called for women to be given the opportunity to take their own tests at home.

Chief executive Samantha Dixon said: “It is not surprising to see screening attendance has declined over the past year.

“However these statistics must serve as a catalyst for action.”

She added: “We must innovate and look to potential solutions such as HPV self-sampling and urine sampling while ensuring that every woman and person with a cervix has the information and support they need to make an informed decision about screening.”

While Lisa Cohen, regional manager for charity Cancer Research UK, said: “It’s no surprise to see a drop in the number of people taking part.

“While screening has resumed, it’s essential that everything possible is done to catch up following this disruption.”

