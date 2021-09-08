Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Notorious serial killers to be focus of talk at Aberdeen event

By Danica Ollerova
08/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 08/09/2021, 5:31 pm
Notorious serial killers including Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer will be the focus of psychological therapist Emma Kenny’s upcoming Aberdeen talk.

The event – The Serial Killer Next Door – has been rescheduled multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, so organisers are thrilled the talk planned for Friday September 24 will be going ahead. The event will take place at Aberdeen Football Club on Pittodrie Street.

Therapist and crime commentator Emma Kenny specialises in victimology and is well known for presenting crime shows including Britain’s Darkest Taboos, Lady Killers, and The Killer in My Family.

Psychological therapist and crime commentator Emma Kenny.

Ms Kenny has presented more than 70 crime shows, analysing some of the most heinous crimes both in the UK and the USA, exploring what makes a killer, and why some people can be born into seemingly normal families, brought up without fear, or abuse, yet still choose a murderous path.

Interest in serial killers

The crime commentator will explain that – sadly – anyone can fall foul of a serial killer because humans like to trust and serial killers use this knowledge as a weapon.

The event organiser said: “Maybe you simply accept that lift home, or agree to have dinner with your internet hook-up, or find yourself taking a shortcut with the clean-cut, nice guy who started chatting to you whilst you strolled home…and then it’s game over, because rare though they may be, serial killers live amongst us, move between us, are even married to us, and only by studying their behaviour can we adapt ours to give us a fighting chance of survival should they sliver into our lives.”

The talk will take place later this month.

The crime shows is always a hit with UK audiences, mainly attracting students and those interested in crime. The promoter said that what often surprises people is that approximately 90% of past audiences were women who love watching crime documentaries on TV.

Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

