An Unforgettable Gift – A Grand Scottish Day out aboard the Northern Belle

The perfect gift idea, readers can take advantage of an exclusive discount on a luxury trip departing from Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth next year.

Returning to the North East of Scotland next autumn, a luxury train excursion to Dumfries House is set to take readers on a grand day out to one of Scotland’s most famous stately homes.

Here are 6 glorious things to expect on this wonderful Scottish day trip away.

1. Stunning Gardens

During the visit to Dumfries House, readers, particularly those with a passion for gardening, will be in for a treat.

Stretching around 2,000 acres, the grounds of Dumfries House complement the restored Georgian home perfectly.

A major addition during recent restoration work, the terraced Queen Elizabeth Walled Gardens are some of the largest in the country and are perfect for readers seeking some inspiration for their gardens back home.

Alternative features around the estate to look out for include a tranquil Chinese Bridge and a puzzling-looking maze, one of the estate’s most popular attractions.

2. A Memorable Occasion

A grand day out, a trip aboard the Northern Belle is the perfect excuse for readers to dress up for the occasion.

Each of the beautifully decorated carriages, named after some of the country’s best-known castles and stately homes, offer a rather luxurious setting for your day trip away.

3. Luxury cuisine

During both the outward and return journey aboard one of the UK’s best-known trains, readers will be treated to delicious cuisine served on immaculately laid tables.

The perfect start to the day, a three-course brunch is served during the outward journey.

On the return journey, after enjoying a champagne reception marking their return aboard, you will be treated to a sumptuous five-course dinner featuring quality, seasonal produce.

4. Georgian Grandeur

Dumfries House in Ayrshire is one of the most famous stately homes in the UK.

A true Scottish icon, the recently restored Georgian home has been brought back to its stately best.

Recent restoration work shows off the landmark’s beautiful neoclassical architectural style.

5. Classic Chippendale

HRH The Prince of Wales helped to keep one of the best collections of Thomas Chippendale furniture together for future generations to enjoy for years to come at Dumfries House.

Key pieces of centuries-old Chippendale furniture can be admired throughout including a magnificent Bookcase and Elbow Chairs.

6. Reassurance

Adjusting to the ‘New Normal’, Northern Belle has implemented new safety procedures to help keep passengers and members of staff safe throughout.

Travelling with Northern Belle, different measures range from switching completely to ‘e-tickets’ to social distancing measures and signage being placed in carriages.

A core measure, carriage passenger capacity is being reduced by between 25-30% with additional steps including food being served with a cloche (covering) and Seating Dividers installed in carriages.

Northern Belle is also giving readers the option to change your booking up to 7 days before departure without charge.

Join the Northern Belle