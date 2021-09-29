Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east singer Iona Fyfe reveals man in ‘well-known band’ offered to help her career in exchange for sex

By David Mackay
29/09/2021, 11:15 am Updated: 29/09/2021, 12:02 pm
Iona Fyfe. Photo: Martin Venherm

North-east singer Iona Fyfe has revealed she was offered help to get a festival gig by a man from a “well-known band” in exchange for sex.

The 23-year-old performer is now one of the biggest names in the Scottish traditional music scene after being named Scots Singer of the Year in 2018.

However, she has revealed that when she was 20 and trying to make her name on-stage, a man tried to take advantage of a “power balance”.

The Huntly singer has now warned women keen to make progress in the industry are still vulnerable to exploitation.

‘I really didn’t know what to do’

Ms Fyfe’s revelation of her ordeal comes after Sophie Ellis-Bextor revealed she was raped by an older musician when she was 17.

The traditional Scots singer told BBC Radio Scotland she has not spoken out about the incident before because she was so “creeped out” by it.

Iona Fyfe performing at The Scottish Crannog Centre in Kenmore. Photo: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

She said: “One man from a really well-known band came up to me and said if we’re good friends and you do good things what good friends do, then I could maybe look at getting you a slot at a festival.

“Now that in itself is not very nuanced. It was soliciting and taking advantage of the power balance.

“I was 20 at the time and I really didn’t know what to do. My friend saw this and we were all just leaving a venue, and we just left the group and walked home.

“It’s really concerning because this could happen to anyone but luckily I was in the position where I could laugh in his face and I left.”

‘Outlooks and opinions need to be changed’

Campaign group The Bit Collective has been formed to address equalities issues in the Scottish folk and traditional scene.

It has opened a confidential email contact line staffed by a team of three female volunteers.

The group aims to gauge the extent of misogyny and sexual abuse and exploitation in the scene while collating repeated allegations against perpetrators and trying to make the community safe and welcoming for everyone.

Ms Fyfe said: “It’s hard enough to be taken seriously as a young woman in the folk scene, let alone when this kind of stuff happens.

“I definitely find that when I’m introduced on stage, I’m introduced as beautiful but the boys are introduced as formidable musicians.

“Those sort of outlook and opinions, that needs to be changed to begin with… there’s a lot more to it than some men exploiting some women.”

