Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Nicola Benedetti will be special guest at Andrea Bocelli’s Inverness concert

By Scott Begbie
25/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Violinist Nicola Benedetti will be a special guest at Andrea Bocelli's concert in Inverness.

Scotland’s classical superstar Nicola Benedetti will join Andrea Bocelli as a special guest when the acclaimed tenor performs his first concert in the Highlands in Inverness next year.

The award-winning violinist will join Andrea at the Caledonian Stadium on July 1 2022 in the keenly anticipated concert.

Nicola Benedetti said: “I’m hugely excited to be playing at the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness for a great crowd in my home country. Thank you so much to Andrea Bocelli for this invitation. I can’t wait.”

Ayrshire-born Nicola is one of the most sought-after violinists of her generation. Her ability to captivate audiences and her wide appeal as an advocate for classical music has made her one of the most influential artists of today.

Andrea Bocelli will be in Inverness as part of his world tour.

Andrea Bocelli’s ‘heart is in the Highlands’

She already has a busy 2021-2022 lined up, opening the Barbican Centre’s season in London, as well as collaborations with the London Symphony Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic and Cincinnati Symphony.

When Andrea announced in June that he was coming to perform at the home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle because his “heart is in the Highlands”, it created a clamour of excitement.

At the time, the legendary tenor said: “It will be more than a concert: it will represent a personal joy for me, an important debut of my mature career.

“It will give me the huge privilege to take my voice to one of the most fascinating places on earth, full of history, beauty and poetry.”

Nicola Benedetti
Nicola is a classic musical superstar.

How to get tickets for Bocelli and Benedetti

His Believe world tour will see Andrea – described as the defining tenor of our era – draw on his remarkable career, in which he has performed the greatest Italian opera arias of all time as well as anthemic, classically inspired modern pop.

The tour is on the back of his new album, which is a selection of songs that have inspired the award-winning artist in his career spanning more than 25 years.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli with special guest Nicola Benedetti live at the Caledonian Stadium, are on sale at www.ictcc.co.uk

There is a ticket hotline at 0344 338 8000 and accessible bookings at 0800 640 5001.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express