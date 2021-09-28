Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Highland could pay out £3.4m to bullied workers

By Charlotte Thomson
28/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 28/09/2021, 5:24 pm
Some of the staff and student accommodation at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. NHS Highland is paying out millions of pounds to people who were bullied while working there.

NHS Highland is preparing to pay out £3.4 million to staff who suffered bullying while working there.

In April 2019, it was revealed that hundreds of staff working for the health board had been victim to bullying and harassment.

The healthcare service published a “healing process” plan to recover from the allegations and tackle the issues raised in an investigation.

This included psychological therapy, counselling and trauma treatment as well as financial compensation for those whose lives and careers were impacted.

Now, it has emerged at a health board meeting that the service expects to pay millions of pounds in financial settlements.

Hundreds of payments expected

Fiona Hogg, its director of human resources, revealed that 150 payments had been approved so far at a cost of £2m, using Scottish Government funding.

There are five levels of settlements, with two people receiving payments in the highest band – between £60,000 and £95,000.

A further six have had payments between £30,000 and £60,000 rubber-stamped so far, with 35 in the £15,000-£30,000 level.

Overall, 293 staff have received help after raising concerns about bullying and harassment.

Health board bosses say the total cost will be “in the region of” £3,415,000 – lower than an original £4.2m estimate.

Written apologies issued

At a meeting of the NHS Highland board earlier, chief executive Pam Dudek said she had written apologies to staf. The report noted 85 staff members received apologies.

“With having the privilege of doing the apologies and having access to some of the stories I have a probably deeper understanding of some of the themes and some of the personal stories,” she told attendees.

NHS Highland chief executive Pam Dudek has written apologies to staff who were bullied while working for the health board.

“That, for me as the chief executive, has been invaluable in starting to understand the depth and the breadth of what we need to be considering in all the work that we’re doing.

“I do have direct feedback from individuals and I would say… by far the majority have given very positive feedback.

“But it’s also fair to say that, for a small number of people that have been in contact with me – and it has been single figures – that some people haven’t felt it’s assisted them.

“We need to be cognisant of that for those individuals who have not had that experience and that’s disappointing.

“But I guess as with any program we may not be always able to address everything for everyone in that program.”

Psychological therapy offered

Ms Hogg said 205 staff had taken up the offer of psychological therapy ranging from support calls, assessments and counselling.

“It is positive to note so many people are being helped through the provision of psychological therapies that we’ve been able to offer as part of their recovery journey,” she said.

“That was always a really important aspect for us to be able to offer.

The Sturrock report in to bullying claims within NHS Highland is revealed at a press call in February 2019 with interim medical director Boyd Peters, interim chairman Prof Boyd Robertson and chief executive Iain Stewart.
The Sturrock report in to bullying claims within NHS Highland is revealed at a press call in February 2019 with interim medical director Boyd Peters, interim chairman Prof Boyd Robertson and chief executive Iain Stewart.

“The NHS is fully committed to learning from the process and to making sure that we do all we can to be a great place to work.”

The Healing Process scheme was established last May following the independent review in 2019 by John Sturrock QC on bullying and harassment within the health authority.

It was set up by the health board, whistleblowers and trade unions – and funded by the Scottish Government – to give those affected access to independent experts and advice.

