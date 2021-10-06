NHS Grampian releases 2021 flu jab roll-out details

NHS Grampian has released details of this year’s winter flu jab programme, including who is eligible and how to book an appointment.

The health board says it has already made “huge progress” with immunising children and school staff, with attention now turning to other vulnerable groups.

It is also in the middle of running a Covid booster programme, with those eligible for both jabs offered both during their appointments.

Everyone who meets the criteria for a flu vaccine is expected to receive it by mid-December.

Who can get a free flu jab?

Everyone over 50

16-49-year-olds with certain health conditions

Those who are pregnant

Unpaid and young carers

Health and social care staff

Prisoners and prison staff

How do I get an appointment?

NHS Grampian says health and social care staff can already book appointments, while arrangements are also being made with the Scottish Prison Service.

For other adults:

Over-70s will receive a letter with appointment details “in the coming days”

Adults aged 50-69 will be asked to register using the national online booking system, due to open in November

Eligible adults 16-49, and unpaid and young carers, will also use the booking system

Pregnant women can receive the jab from their community midwife

‘Don’t contact your GP’

Health chiefs have emphasised that the roll-out does not involve GPs, who will be unable to help with any inquiries, and all jabs will be appointment-only.

NHS Grampian’s director of public health, Susan Webb, said: “In addition, we also have the Covid-19 booster programme running alongside flu immunisations.

“Where people are eligible for both, they will be offered both at their appointment.

“They are not obliged to receive both jabs at the same time and if they choose not to, they will be required to arrange a second appointment.”