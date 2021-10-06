Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian releases 2021 flu jab roll-out details

By James Wyllie
06/10/2021, 7:00 am Updated: 06/10/2021, 7:15 am
NHS Grampian has released details of this year’s winter flu jab programme, including who is eligible and how to book an appointment.

The health board says it has already made “huge progress” with immunising children and school staff, with attention now turning to other vulnerable groups.

It is also in the middle of running a Covid booster programme, with those eligible for both jabs offered both during their appointments.

Everyone who meets the criteria for a flu vaccine is expected to receive it by mid-December.

Who can get a free flu jab?

  • Everyone over 50
  • 16-49-year-olds with certain health conditions
  • Those who are pregnant
  • Unpaid and young carers
  • Health and social care staff
  • Prisoners and prison staff

How do I get an appointment?

NHS Grampian says the flu jab roll-out will be appointment-only, and is asking people not to contact their GP.

NHS Grampian says health and social care staff can already book appointments, while arrangements are also being made with the Scottish Prison Service.

For other adults:

  • Over-70s will receive a letter with appointment details “in the coming days”
  • Adults aged 50-69 will be asked to register using the national online booking system, due to open in November
  • Eligible adults 16-49, and unpaid and young carers, will also use the booking system
  • Pregnant women can receive the jab from their community midwife

‘Don’t contact your GP’

Health chiefs have emphasised that the roll-out does not involve GPs, who will be unable to help with any inquiries, and all jabs will be appointment-only.

NHS Grampian’s director of public health, Susan Webb, said: “In addition, we also have the Covid-19 booster programme running alongside flu immunisations.

“Where people are eligible for both, they will be offered both at their appointment.

“They are not obliged to receive both jabs at the same time and if they choose not to, they will be required to arrange a second appointment.”

