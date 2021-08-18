Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Lifestyle

Nae Games Weekend: Music, dancing and piping events in place of Braemar Gathering

By Danica Ollerova
18/08/2021, 11:45 am
Nae Games Weekend
There's no Braemar Gathering this year, but there will still be a weekend of fun.

Nae games shouldn’t mean nae fun… so St Margaret’s Braemar will host a packed weekend of music, piping and highland dancing instead of the world-famous Braemar Gathering, cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, more than 10,000 spectators, including the Queen, descend upon the Aberdeenshire village in the first weekend of September to cheer on competitors from across the globe in athletic events and traditional arts.

This year, the Nae Games Weekend will take place the same weekend – from Friday September 3 to Sunday September 5.

With the Gathering cancelled for the second year in face of the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors to Deeside will still get the chance to witness the best of Scottish culture at St Margaret’s — a unique performance venue in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

Fiddler Charlie Mckerron and other talented artists will delight audiences.

Fiddlers and folk singers to perform

Fiddle player Charlie Mckerron of Scottish folk band Capercaillie will perform on Friday. The talented musician will be joined by other gifted artists from the contemporary trad music scene.

Saturday will see Braemar-born Peter Grant of The Highlanders take centre stage to talk about his life as an Army Pipe Major and perform some music on the bagpipes. Mr Grant was in the international spotlight earlier this year, piping the lament at the funeral of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh.

A performance of highland dancing will also take place at St Margaret’s on Saturday afternoon, giving visitors to Braemar the authentic Highland Games experience.

Nae Games Weekend
North-east folk singer Iona Fyfe will perform at the event.

Showcasing the very best of Scottish music and dance

North-east folk singing sensation Iona Fyfe and current BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year Michael Biggins will headline Saturday night, and composer and conductor Paul Mealor is set to return to Braemar on Sunday with his world-class Caritas Choir.

St Margaret’s trustee, singer and broadcaster Fiona Kennedy OBE said: “Few events can beat the atmosphere of the Braemar Gathering. But this year, we have the chance to do something a wee bit different at St Margaret’s – showcasing the very best of Scottish music and dance over ‘Nae Games Weekend’.

“From footstompin’ fiddle music to piping, highland dancing and a truly world-class choir — there is a packed programme to look forward to. Despite continuing challenges, nae games shouldn’t mean nae fun. So be sure to book your tickets today and come over the hills to Braemar this September.”

Click here for more information and to book tickets.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express