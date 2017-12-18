For Sale at £365,000: ‘My home still looks like new’

It’s hard to believe it but two teenage boys live in this outstandingly fabulous detached home in Elrick.

Their mum Gillian Watson is without doubt a domestic goddess. And they don’t mind one bit following their mum’s rule of … ‘shoes off at the door’ because they have loved living in such a cool house, too.

Gillian, who is 46 and works as a business development manager with Apex Industrial Chemicals, bought the property off plan 14 years ago, when sons Lewis, 18, and Jack, 17, were babes in arms.

“From toddlers to teenagers, my boys and I have really loved this house,” said Gillian.

“It was amazing moving into a new-build back then, and I am proud it still looks exactly the same today.”

Gillian’s attention to detail and artistic flair is evident in each and every room.

On the ground floor the house comprises a lounge, dining room, family room, kitchen, utility room and cloakroom.

The master bedroom with en-suite, three further bedrooms and family bathroom are located on the upper floor.

Immaculate throughout, Gillian had white tiled flooring laid in a few rooms on the ground floor, while opting for quality wood flooring and carpets upstairs.

More recently, she had both a new kitchen and utility room installed.

Gillian’s favourite rooms are the cosy front room, lounge and make-up room.

In the all-white kitchen Gillian has enjoyed cooking up a storm with Lewis and Jack’s favourite meal – fillet steak and peppercorn sauce.

There is a large loc block driveway, integral double garage, plus fully enclosed and private garden at the rear which is mainly laid to lawn with raised deck area.

Gillian is moving across town to be closer to family.

“We are each looking forward to see what the next chapter of life brings for us all,“ she said.

23 Carnie Drive, Elrick, Westhill

Description: Four/five bedroom detached villa.

Lounge: Spacious, light and airy room with bay window.

family room: Cosy room overlooks front garden.

Dining Room: French doors lead out to rear garden.

Kitchen: Fitted with modern white wall and base units.

Master bedroom: Well proportioned room with built-in wardrobes and en-suite.

Bedrooms 2 & 3: Both double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

Bedroom 4: A versatile room currently utilised as a make-up room.

Bathroom: Three-piece white suite with separate shower cubicle.

Outside: Adjacent to the property is a further area of garden.

Viewing: Andersonbain on 01224 456789.