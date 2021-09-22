Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michelle Mone reveals her fitness secrets which could help you perform better at work

By Charlotte Thomson
22/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 22/09/2021, 6:06 pm
Michelle Mone at her new office space in Aberdeen
Scottish entrepreneur Michelle Mone is an inspiration to many women.

But it took many years for the businesswoman, who launched lingerie company Ultimo at the age of 25, to learn how to achieve the perfect work-life balance.

Working tirelessly to build her brand, she soon ran herself into the ground and felt miserable because she was so overweight and unhealthy.

However, the successful businesswoman was given a new lease of life when she turned her life around and focused on getting fit and healthy.

She has now revealed how working out helped her boost her confidence and perform better in her business.

Michelle Mone’s exercise secrets

Michelle says she’s been spending more time working out with her husband Doug Barrowman who she tied the knot with in November last year.

The couple spend around an hour each day walking near their home on the Isle of Man with their three dogs.

“It was only during lockdown I started working out a lot more and actually working out with my husband Doug as well,” she said.

“I would just go out with my husband in the garden. You don’t need lots of money to do that you just need two mats, a ball and some dumbbells.

“It’s been great fun and now I’ve got three puppies and they want walking constantly.

“They’ve been great for my jean size, keeping the weight off.”

‘I just decided I needed to make a difference’

Michelle has been working hard to get fit and healthy over the past decade.

After launching the Ultimo lingerie brand in 1996, she spent many hours at work to build on her success but admits feeling unhappy.

Photo shoots with top models working for her made her realise she was not comfortable in herself.

“I was working with some of the most famous women in the world who were the same age as me, some of them were younger of course, and I would look at them on the beach in Miami then look at myself, a miserable, overworked, overweight size 22 and just felt really down and low about it,” she said.

Michelle Mone says regular exercise has made her perform better at work.

“I just decided I need to make a difference. As the years have gone on and I’ve got older I look after myself a lot more.

“I hated myself back then, but I think you’ve got to love who you are and be comfortable with who you are.”

But Michelle now makes sure she spends time looking after herself and realises exercise even helps her business.

“It’s a completely different age we’re in now,” she said. “I didn’t know back then when I had Ultimo that it’s good to work out for an hour because you will actually perform better, it’s better for your mental health and your fitness and wellbeing.

“As I got healthier, fitter and trimmer I performed so much better in business as well because I was more confident.

“When you start to doubt yourself, others around you doubt you too. Now I’m, not in a big headed way, just so comfortable being me.”

How her healthy lifestyle has influenced her business

Eating healthily and exercising regularly is now important to Michelle and it has even influenced her business decisions.

It encouraged her to open up a new flexible working office with her husband at the former Riverside House on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Neospace offers city workers a new way of working, providing access to a gym, bike studio, sauna and even a golf simulator.

Michelle’s tips for dealing with stress

Michelle recommends using a notepad to set yourself goals, even writing down what you want to achieve each week.

She also advises to keep focused and determined on achieving your goals.

“When you open your eyes in the morning give yourself an hour in the day for yourself,” she said. “We’re all so busy doing so many things for other people.”

“I think we’ve got to all just think we are living and life is so precious. Life is so short but just try to enjoy your life.

“The saying is the harder you work, the luckier you get and I do believe in that. If you sit around moping you’re never going to be happy.

“You’re never going to get out of the situation that you’re in.”

