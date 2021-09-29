Meet the creative and life partners creating beacons of hope for Light The North

Creative and life partners Kate Tweddle and Elaine Maher have worked together to show lighthouses can transform dark into light – both literally and metaphorically.

The artists, who have degrees in graphic design and jewellery, worked together to paint two Light The North lighthouses which will boost funds for Clan Cancer Support.

Their first sculpture titled Lighting The Dark – situated in the grounds of Banff Castle and sponsored by The Good Sleep Company – celebrates the lighthouse as a beacon and guide.

Kate said: “A purple geometric gradient radiates outward with the lighthouse at its centre. On the opposite side sparkles the moon and stars, but even from the darkness colour slowly appears. Lighting The Dark represents hope in hard times, reminding us that there is always a guiding light, no matter how dark the night.”

Their second lighthouse is called Stronger Together and it can be found in St Nicholas Square in Aberdeen. Sponsored by Schlumberger Oilfield UK Plc, the attention-grabbing design features 60 unique lighthouse illustrations.

Kate said: “Stronger Together illustrates that although we are all different, we each have our own unique light to shine – we are not alone.”

Positivity, happiness and creativity

The artists said they “absolutely love” creative sculpture trails as they “raise money and awareness for good causes, create paid projects for artists and creatives, and provide fun, interesting outdoor opportunities for families”.

Kate added: “We love that Light The North is bringing so much positivity, happiness and creativity especially in a time where people have been through so much.

“All the team involved are so lovely and supportive, and it’s been brilliant seeing all these colourful amazing lighthouses out in the world.”

Kate and Elaine are “Stronger Together”

The pair really enjoyed working together on the creative project.

“We work really well as a creative partnership and have a lot of experience delivering projects as a team,” said Kate.

“We enjoy being able to bounce ideas off each other and any projects we do together we are both involved in every step of the process.

“It really was such an honour to be part of this amazing sculpture trail and we were really pleased with how our finished lighthouses turned out.”

Kate and Elaine first joined forces when they set up their mural painting business Infinite Sky in 2016 when their friend asked them to paint a mural in a yoga studio.

Kate said: “We loved the process, the excitement and satisfaction of transforming a space and have been taking projects ever since.

“Over the last five years, we’ve painted murals in care homes, cafes, restaurants, yoga studios, homes, retreats, birthing rooms and even on Portobello Beach (Edinburgh).

“Elaine also creates illustrations under the name Happy Emo.”

Infinite Sky’s work is energic and bold

Inspired by the world and its beautiful colour combinations, Kate would describe the duo’s work as “energic and bold”.

In 2019 the duo travelled around Mexico painting murals, which they said was a “magical and beautiful experience”.

“It was a big learning curve and we had a lot of fun, meeting some amazing people along the way,” said Kate.

At the end of this year’s Light The North sculpture trail, which will be present in each of the areas that Clan Cancer Support operates, all lighthouse sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend will take place from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31 and the auction is planned for Monday November 1. Click here for more information on the lighthouse trail.

