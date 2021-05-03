Aberdeen DJ Nina Stanger will keep the May Day vibe going for another day with her free Breaktime Boogie event organised in conjunction with Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Playing her favourite songs from the 80s from her kitchen to yours, Nina hopes music-lovers will tune in to tomorrow’s event.

Taking place from 11.30am to 12.10pm, listeners can look forward to singing and dancing along to anything from “underground dance oddities” to classic pop.

Nina, who’s been a DJ for eight years now, said: “It’ll be a great mix of 80s pop music people will instantly recognise and some songs they may not know, but they’ll all be tunes they can dance to.

“I’ll be playing U2, Depeche Mode and some other recognisable names.”

This wouldn’t, however, be the type of music Nina would normally play when DJ-ing in Aberdeen clubs.

She said: “I play a total mixture of music – I don’t really like limiting myself to one style.

“I play music from different periods, but in nightclubs, I often play more contemporary and dance music.”

Prior to Covid, the last Aberdeen gig Nina played was Boiler Room in Unit 51.

At the moment, Nina is planning her own club and event night called Pipe.

She said: “Pipe is a developing visual art and club night project focused on creating events, workshops and exhibitions.

“I want to bridge art and music together and run exhibitions with local artists.

“Hopefully – restrictions permitting – we’ll be doing something in the next couple of months.”

Nina had to postpone the club night as well as other projects due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

She said: “It’s been really hard because a lot of the gigs I’d normally play – like in Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine – were cancelled.

“I had some virtual opportunities but it’s not the same as being in a live environment with people.

“I miss playing live a lot – I’m really looking forward to restrictions easing and clubs opening up again and I’m sure the general public is as well.”

Nina also currently studies communications design at RGU.

“I have an undergraduate degree in fine art and I’m now doing a master’s degree in communications design,” said Nina.

“The focus of what I’m doing at university right now is how design and art can have a positive impact on communities and wellbeing as well.”

Nina is an interdisciplinary artist and creates a range of sculptures as well as digital animations and graphics.

“I want people to interact with my work,” said Nina.

In addition to Breaktime Boogie, the artist and DJ is also looking forward to playing Aberdeen’s Cultivate Festival – a rave festival on Aberdeen Beach – in September.

Breaktime Boogie is a free event, but booking is essential. Click here to book tickets. The event will be streamed via Microsoft Teams.