Marti Pellow brings his post-lockdown ‘greatest hits’ tour to Aberdeen’s Music Hall

Marti Pellow will play a “greatest hits” gig at Aberdeen’s Music Hall this autumn after fans pleaded with him to tour once lockdown was over.

The Wet Wet Wet and West End star, who performed a series of hugely popular online lockdown sessions, will be at the Union Street venue on November 11.

He announced he was hitting the road in a statement headed: “You spoke and I listened.”

Marti said: “Throughout lockdown I was inundated by beautiful messages from fans asking me to please organise a tour once we come out of these terrible times. 12 million people tuned in for the lockdown sessions and each one of you have inspired me to make this tour happen this year.

“I finally wanted to put together a show that would celebrate all the wonderful music throughout my career and that I – and I know all of you – fell in love with again through the sessions.”

Get you dancing shoes on

Marti said that during his sessions he covered songs that were either his favourites or suggested by fans.

“I think they resonated with everyone so much that I’m looking forward to including some of them in the shows,” he said.

Marti will also be playing songs from his new album, Stargazer, that came out in March, paying homage to all his musical heroes.

“This brand new ‘greatest hits’ tour is about finally being able to come together to celebrate love, life, and remember those we may have lost along the way,” said Marti.

“Most of all, it’s about enjoyment and celebrating the here and now. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti!”

Tickets for his Music Hall show will go on sale on Friday May 14 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

Jane Spiers, chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “Marti is a firm favourite in Aberdeen and it is very exciting to be bringing him back to the city to perform at the Music Hall.

“From his time with Wet Wet Wet through to his solo career and theatre appearances, he has built a loyal following who we’re sure will be looking forward to seeing him appear in the city again.”