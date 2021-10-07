Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Making Waves at the Lemon Tree with acclaimed theatre show

By Danica Ollerova
07/10/2021, 11:45 am

An acclaimed theatre production by Alice Mary Cooper will make Waves when it comes to the Lemon Tree next week.

Having wowed audiences, both young and old since 2014, the performance – titled Waves – is touring across Scotland and will visit the popular Aberdeen venue on Saturday October 16.

Waves is the fictional tale of Elizabeth Moncello, a daughter of immigrants growing up on Gabo Island in Australia in the 1930s, who taught herself to swim by emulating fish, penguins, and dolphins. The character later went on to gain fame as the unofficial inventor of the butterfly stroke.

‘Waves’ swims against the tide of expectation

Combining storytelling, movement, and splashes of humour, Waves is about having the courage, desire and determination to swim against the tide of expectation. It’s an extraordinary tale of a life fully lived.

Performer Kerry Cleland in Waves.
Performer Kerry Cleland in Waves. Photo by Mihaela Bodlovic.

Written by actor and theatre-maker, Alice Mary Cooper, Waves started life as a short story she wrote for a French magazine.

Influenced by her own love of swimming and by doing laps in a pool in her hometown of Sydney, the play celebrates the pioneering female Australian swimmers of the early 1900s. Although the show is purely fictional, people like Elizabeth existed but were not recorded by history’s grand narrative.

Based on the original direction by Gill Robertson, this production of Waves will be directed by Laila Noble. Both Laila and Alice Mary Cooper are two of the Edinburgh Lyceum’s L20 artists, which is an artist attachment programme set up to spark new creative collaborations.

For this tour, performer Kerry Cleland will be sharing the role of Elizabeth with Alice Mary Cooper.

How to book tickets

Don’t miss Waves at 2pm on Saturday October 16. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

