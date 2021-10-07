Making Waves at the Lemon Tree with acclaimed theatre show

An acclaimed theatre production by Alice Mary Cooper will make Waves when it comes to the Lemon Tree next week.

Having wowed audiences, both young and old since 2014, the performance – titled Waves – is touring across Scotland and will visit the popular Aberdeen venue on Saturday October 16.

Waves is the fictional tale of Elizabeth Moncello, a daughter of immigrants growing up on Gabo Island in Australia in the 1930s, who taught herself to swim by emulating fish, penguins, and dolphins. The character later went on to gain fame as the unofficial inventor of the butterfly stroke.

‘Waves’ swims against the tide of expectation

Combining storytelling, movement, and splashes of humour, Waves is about having the courage, desire and determination to swim against the tide of expectation. It’s an extraordinary tale of a life fully lived.

Written by actor and theatre-maker, Alice Mary Cooper, Waves started life as a short story she wrote for a French magazine.

Influenced by her own love of swimming and by doing laps in a pool in her hometown of Sydney, the play celebrates the pioneering female Australian swimmers of the early 1900s. Although the show is purely fictional, people like Elizabeth existed but were not recorded by history’s grand narrative.

Based on the original direction by Gill Robertson, this production of Waves will be directed by Laila Noble. Both Laila and Alice Mary Cooper are two of the Edinburgh Lyceum’s L20 artists, which is an artist attachment programme set up to spark new creative collaborations.

For this tour, performer Kerry Cleland will be sharing the role of Elizabeth with Alice Mary Cooper.

How to book tickets

Don’t miss Waves at 2pm on Saturday October 16. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

