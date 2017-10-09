Review: Fred MacAulay’s masterclass in comedy with laughs galore

For a comedian to be in the industry 29 years you might think they are coming towards the end of their career and their gags would be old.

That is not the case with Fred MacAulay who took his IndyFred 2 show to the Park Inn by Radisson as part of the Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

Accompanied by the highly impressive Susie McCabe, who whipped up the crowd ahead of the main event, it was a night of belly laughs and sore faces as the stories from the two Scottish comics entertained the audience for around 90 minutes.

Susie, the Best Headliner at the 2017 Scottish Comedy Awards, had the crowd in stitches about her marriage break-up and growing up in Glasgow as a homosexual Catholic.

Fred hit the stage at the city- centre venue just after 9pm and instantly had the audience in the palm of his hand as he spoke about a wide range of topics from Donald Trump to living in Glasgow, and fish fingers.

Ever the gentleman, the 60-year-old comedian performed for around an hour and was always on hand to apologise to the audience when using colourful language as he explored topics of growing up and learning about sex.

It was a masterclass from the Perth native who pointed out at the outset he was an “old lefty” which led to him poking fun at Brexit, the Conservatives and offering up a hilarious impression of Nicola Sturgeon.

I have never seen an audience at a comedy show laugh so much at something so simple. It was observational comedy at its best.

The crowd of around 200 were also treated to a question and answer at the end where Fred spoke of his potential family connection to Donald Trump and also his hatred for the man who now resides in the White House.

Throughout the show it was clear how much a down to earth man he is and as he left the stage his parting words were “see you in the bar”.

It was fitting of a man who has spent a large part of his life in the public eye.