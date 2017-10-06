For sale at £350,000: Lovely Aberdeenshire home in popular spot

Saying goodbye to the place that has been home for nearly three decades cannot be an easy task.

But for Karen and Graham Smith, both 55, it is a time of much excitement about what the next chapter of life may bring their way.

Karen, who works as an obesity nurse specialist at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, said: “Although it will be sad when we leave, I am really quite excited to put my stamp on a new property. I love to decorate, and am keen to get started on the next place I call home.”

Karen and Graham, who is director of Carden Associates, bought the property off-plan when their eldest daughter, Viktoria, 28, was a babe in arms.

The couple later welcomed a second daughter, Charlotte, 25, to the charming four-bedroom detached property on the outskirts of Westhill.

“My parents lived in the area, so it was an easy decision for Graham and I to make Westhill our home as it is a great place to raise a family,” said Karen.

The Smiths’ home is immaculate throughout, and requires nothing to be done to it.

The accommodation comprises a cloakroom, lounge with dual aspect and contemporary wood burning stove, a stylish dining room and superb dining kitchen/family room with French doors – the hub of the home. It overlooks a secluded and private rear garden. A utility room completes the lay-out of the ground level.

On the upper floor there is a spacious master bedroom with contemporary en-suite shower room and wall-to-wall wardrobes, and there are three further bedrooms as well as a family bathroom.

The couple’s eldest daughter married earlier this year, and the youngest is currently living in Barcelona, so it is a case of empty nest syndrome.

“It’s been a wonderful, happy home for us all,” said Karen.

2 Barringer Lane, Westhill is available for offers over £350,000