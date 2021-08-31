Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Look Again art exhibition puts critical lens on crude oil

By Danica Ollerova
31/08/2021, 11:45 am
crude
Ashanti Harris' work which is part of the Crude exhibition.

A new art exhibition – curated by Gray’s School of Art graduate Rachel Grantputs – puts crude oil under the spotlight.

Focusing on Aberdeen – the previously self-proclaimed ‘Oil Capital of Europe’ – the exhibition drills down into aspects of oil narratives and examines how oil has influenced political, social and economic life.

Rachel started working on the dynamic exhibition titled Crude after securing Creative Scotland funding through her curatorial platform Fertile Ground.

The art show is currently on display in Gray’s School of Art’s creative unit, Look Again’s Project Space on St Andrews Street. This is the first full exhibition held within the gallery following its 18-month closure due to Covid-19.

Ashanti Harris’ work explores the relationship between Aberdeen and its twin city Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.

Aberdeen as the Oil Capital of Europe

Rachel said: “Crude is an exciting exhibition that explores our complex relationship with crude oil. Those who visit will enjoy a set of newly-commissioned work that challenges the common perception that oil was a wealth creator.

“The exhibition features work from artists Ashanti Harris and Alison Scott and writer Shane Strachan. It explores different aspects of these relationships and examines the influence of North Sea oil production and its impact on the social fabric of the UK and Scotland since its discovery in the 1970s, to more recent explorations for oil in Guyana.”

Aberdeen was twinned with Guyana’s capital Georgetown in 2019. Multi-disciplinary artist and researcher Ashanti Harris explores this complex relationship, while north-east based writer and performer Shane Strachan focuses on contradictions surrounding Aberdeen’s dependency on the oil industry.

crude
Writer and performer Shane Strachan also contributed.

Crude exhibition features works from UK artists

As part of the exhibition, a selection of texts will be on display from local publications including editions of BlowOut magazine – which is produced by and for north-east oil workers. Oil over Troubled Water, A Report and Critique of Oil Developments in North East Scotland, published by Aberdeen People’s Press, will also feature.

The project is supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Open Fund: Sustaining Creative Development and Look Again.

The exhibition runs until September 12. Opening times vary. Click here to find out more.

