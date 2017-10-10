Little Mix hit back at fan’s criticism of Perrie’s voice at Aberdeen gig

Little Mix have reacted after a fan criticised part of their performance at last night’s gig in Aberdeen.

A tweet sent shortly after the end of the gig last night took a swipe at Perrie Edwards as well as the performance of hit single Power.

An unknown member of the band hit back after a fan tweeted “perrie should stop overworking her vocals + they should stop performing Power it always sounds like they’re struggling”.

A tweet from the official Little Mix account responded saying: “Why don’t you try sing it hun?” which has since been liked more than 7,000 times and retweeted more than 3,200 times.

Fans are already speculating that it may have been Perrie responding to the tweet.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH PERRIE pic.twitter.com/DjGDqtRcmX — younes, #1perrieizer (@shadyleighanne) October 9, 2017

What did you think of last night’s gig, or do you have tickets to see them tonight? Read our full review here.