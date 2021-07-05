With soaring rates of coronavirus infections in Dundee and across Scotland, many people in the community are turning to free lateral flow test kits issued by the government.
But how accurate are they and when should you use them?
Medics say mass testing using the devices is a concern because they often do not identify asymptomatic people with Covid-19.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe