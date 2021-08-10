Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jewellery, drugs and live chickens: The Covid vaccine incentives on offer across the globe

By James Wyllie
10/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Examples of Covid vaccine incentives from across the world.
Would you be more inclined to get a coronavirus jab if it came with the chance of winning a hunting rifle or £1 million apartment?

Some countries have been thinking outside the box to provide incentives to those reluctant taking up the Covid vaccine.

Several have launched lotteries and prize draws, with luxury goods, gadgets and cash all up for grabs.

But others have taken a different approach as part of their pandemic plans.

Having the jab in parts of Chang Mai, Thailand, could land you one of 27 prize cows – while $100 gift cards await anyone visiting a clinic in New York City.

The likes of live chickens, 25kg (55lb) sacks of rice and pre-rolled cannabis joints have also been used.

Explore our map below to see some of the Covid vaccine incentives on offer across the world:

